Is it just me or has anyone else noticed a sharp increase lately in shortages of various goods and services?
It seems like every day there is another announcement of a severe shortage of something. After surviving many months of shortages of toilet paper, hand sanitizer and those little cups of Minute Rice, I thought all would be well.
Apparently this is not the case. For example, there is a serious shortage of lumber. And have you heard about the shortage of rubber trees in Asia, which experts tell us could result in a shortage of automobile tires in the future? There is already a shortage of microchips, without which new cars cannot function. Then there is the shortage of aluminum, which has caused the NC DMV to suspend exchanging new license plates for old ones.
What about dining out? There is a shortage of restaurant workers and chicken wings. And in Hollywood, sports and politics, there is a critical shortage of common sense.
When will all this end? Perhaps when the pollen count drops a bit and we achieve herd immunity things will improve. We can only hope — at least there is not shortage of that.
Bill Powers
Southern Pines
