Regarding William Shaw’s recent column “Insidious Focus On the Trivial,” I was struck by the perfect concentration of misinformation, untruths and misrepresentation of facts throughout the piece. It was jaw-dropping.
It’s almost like he compiled a list of false liberal, anti-conservative, anti-Trump talking points issued by the Democrats and managed to fit them all into one article.
What he fails to acknowledge is that Fox News is the only news outlet that publishes information that is usually suppressed by the liberal media cabal because it might reflect badly on liberals or Democratic politicians.
Although there isn’t time or room to respond to the long list of Shaw’s stunning misinformation, I’ll respond to two.
He makes a point that Trump “bungled” his COVID-19 response through lies, resulting in the deaths of thousands of people. I’d point out that Trump was dealing with an unknown virus. Medical authorities didn’t know what they were dealing with, had no treatments, no information on how to stop the spread, and no immediate way of gathering that data due to China suppressing the data for several weeks.
But Trump implemented Operation Warp Speed that brought the entire U.S. industrial base into providing respirators and personal protection gear in a very short time. He also cut through the usual bureaucracy and freed up the drug companies to develop vaccines in record time. Think about where the world would be today if Trump had followed the usual process.
Also, Shaw contends that Fox News chooses to ignore stories not flattering to conservatives. Yes, Fox slants conservative, but when a story breaks, they report it. The liberal cabal, by contrast, seems to, as a bloc, refuse to publish anything that reflects poorly on liberals.
To me, Shaw has it exactly backward.
Don MacIlvaine, Whispering Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
