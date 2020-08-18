My original letter about West Southern Pines’ plans was based on years of observing the west side and my friendship with Fred Walden, a clergyman and well-respected member of the Southern Pines Town Council.

I wrote my letter with knowledge and respect for the plight of African Americans in this country although I have no direct experience of such. However, I was raised by a Jewish man and a Hispanic woman in Brooklyn, New York, and know something about the onus of being less than 100 percent white and have suffered anti-Semitism.

So I suffered self-consciousness about my own heritage. I’ve been strongly attacked for my views about the West Southern Pines plans, although the proof will be what they can achieve, and I sincerely wish them well.

For years I observed Fred Walden doing business under a leaking roof; the dream he had for his garage never attained. Finally, I take responsibility for what I said and hope I am wrong.

Bob Katrin

Southern Pines

