My original letter about West Southern Pines’ plans was based on years of observing the west side and my friendship with Fred Walden, a clergyman and well-respected member of the Southern Pines Town Council.
I wrote my letter with knowledge and respect for the plight of African Americans in this country although I have no direct experience of such. However, I was raised by a Jewish man and a Hispanic woman in Brooklyn, New York, and know something about the onus of being less than 100 percent white and have suffered anti-Semitism.
So I suffered self-consciousness about my own heritage. I’ve been strongly attacked for my views about the West Southern Pines plans, although the proof will be what they can achieve, and I sincerely wish them well.
For years I observed Fred Walden doing business under a leaking roof; the dream he had for his garage never attained. Finally, I take responsibility for what I said and hope I am wrong.
Bob Katrin
Southern Pines
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.