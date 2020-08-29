I need help from my Republican friends. How do I tell my children that they should not call people they do not like “human scum” when our president uses the term?
Isn’t he supposed to be the most respected man in the country? The person who sets the example?
Rich Tompkins
Carthage
His comments are pretty tame compared to the constant vile remarks made by Democrats. That he restrains himself as well as he does is remarkable.
"It's almost like a child who comes in with mud on their pants or something," Pelosi continued. "He comes in with doggy doo on his shoes, and everybody who works with him has [it] on their shoes, too, for a very long time to come." New Congress member creates stir by saying of Trump: “We’re going to impeach this mfer!”
Rashida Tlaib went there — right away.
"Let's make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they're not welcome anymore, anywhere. We've got to get the children connected to their parents," Waters said at the Wilshire Federal Building
