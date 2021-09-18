Several large cities manage heavy traffic where multiple streets intersect with sequenced lights that are sensitive to traffic volume — equally distributing traffic similar to the rolling blocks that Pinehurst police utilized during the 2014 U.S. Open.
Sequenced traffic lights would be an efficient way of managing the steadily increasing traffic through the Pinehurst Traffic Circle. No doubt several Pilot readers have observed the utility of sequenced traffic lights in Dupont Circle in Washington, D.C.
This option is an ideal low-cost solution to the steadily increasing traffic in our beloved Pinehurst Traffic Circle that surely will grow much more once the Pinehurst Resort is expanded to include another hotel and USGA offices.
Buddy Howell
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
