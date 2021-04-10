Seniors Behaving Badly
Now that the baby boomers are senior citizens, we see that social media is full of ... old men behaving badly and the women who love them.
Their grandchildren shake their heads at the social irresponsibility of their elders because they realize that their shrinking world is because of the philosophy of 30 years ago of whoever has the most toys wins. The grandchildren don’t want the McMansions they are left.
But Pinehurst is full of transplanted senior citizens in their oversized homes who are now wobbly bright young things screaming about infringements on their rights, like mask-wearing in a pandemic or guns in public places. This was proved when the elderly Village Council members in their Hollywood Square virtual boxes rather than in the room left their mayor to swing when he demanded masks for those in the room.
Lydia Boesch has become our new Karen but she isn’t alone. The silly irrelevant old men behaving badly on talk radio or in the newspapers are echoed by the former high school cheerleaders who love them.
Meanwhile in Pinehurst the millennials wear masks.
Kevin Lewis
Carthage
