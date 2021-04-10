Southern Pines, NC (28387)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.