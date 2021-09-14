My wife of 56 years died in mid-August. From diagnosis to death was six weeks.
My family is stunned. A memorial service is scheduled in her church in Pinehurst. Masks will be necessary and the attendance size has been reduced from 100 to 75 to allow for some social distancing. So far 75 people have confirmed. We considered renting a tent for overflow attendance. The rental company said it needed approval from the town.
The response from the town: $160 application fee for the tent and $250 for an event permit for the tent. These are town fees, not the rental fee for the tent itself. These charges for a funeral service during a pandemic where most health officials have advocated masks, social distancing and vaccination are outrageous, to say the least.
The church is not wealthy, so our family wanted to cover the cost of the tent. Instead, we will make arrangements on Facebook for the services for those who cannot attend.
It’s comforting to know that while grieving and managing the paperwork of closing credit card accounts, bank accounts, insurance plans, planning a memorial service, responding to friends and family who want to help, making arrangements for donations of clothes and items to charitable groups, etc., I can add dealing with an insensitive, bureaucratic town government. Thank you, Pinehurst.
Matt Farina
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
