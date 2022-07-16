You recently criticized three school board members, writing that in those members’ worldviews “(I)f you are Black, Hispanic, Asian, poor, sick, or questioning your sexuality, there is no place for you as a teacher. . .” That criticism is ridiculous.
It is clear that those board members’ teacher qualifications are that they want the best of the best. Simone Biles, Michael Jordan, Thurgood Marshall, Billie Jean King, Megan Rapinoe and Hubert Davis were not selected because they were Black, gay or women. They were selected because they were the best of the best.
Our president initially fostered this demeaning diversity idea with a campaign promise to select a Black woman for vice president. We all know how that worked out. He then compounded the problem, saying he was going to choose a Black woman for the Supreme Court.
Luckily, of all of the candidates (white or Black or whatever), the woman he chose was, in fact, one of the best of the best. How then can she explain to her kids that she was chosen not for the content of her character but because of the color of her skin.
Would President Biden, when facing open heart surgery, insist that his 10-person operating team consist of five whites, two Blacks, two Hispanics, and one Asian regardless of their competence? And if so, would he accept that the only available person to qualify for one of those groups graduated in the bottom 10th of their class in med school?
We want our teachers to be the best of the best. That means we must apply MLK’s test, which necessitates selection using “content of character.” Do you seriously want our school board to select teachers based on the “color of their skin”? MLK weeps.
Robert “Skip” Gebhardt
Whispering Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
