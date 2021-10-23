The National Honor Society is a service-based student organization with chapters throughout the United States. Pinecrest High School is a proud member of the NHS.
With about 200 members, Pinecrest NHS is eager to expand its engagement with the community. From parades to food drives, our members are eager to provide their time as volunteers working towards a more involved community.
If local organizations are looking for people to help with projects or initiatives, Pinecrest NHS is here to support.
For more information, or if your organization could use dependable volunteers, reach out to Pinecrest NHS advisers Shawna Farbotnik at sfarbotnik@ncmcs.org, or Rebecca Beittel at rbeittel@ncmcs.org.
Adrian Archer, Pinecrest NHS president
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
