My kids have been in school for almost two weeks. We’ve chosen the hybrid model: They go in-person two days per week and attend online three days per week.

I have been impressed with the talent, expertise, creativity and professionalism of every Moore County School staff member we have encountered. Drop-offs and pick-ups include health screenings by staff who are happy to see the kids and careful to follow protocol.

Subjects are taught over various mediums with rigor and engagement. Healthy lunches are brought to each classroom on in-school days. The schools are cleaned and sanitized regularly.

Although they weren’t given much time to prepare for such unusual circumstances, these individuals have created a learning environment that is not only safe and effective, but inspiring.

My daughter rode her bike around the neighborhood today plotting points on a map — as she was taught yesterday in math class. I hope we all support the efforts of these teachers, staff and administrators and recognize the incredible work they are doing for Moore County kids.

Kristen Anderson

Aberdeen

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Sign Up
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

Get 24-7 digital-only access and support award-winning community journalism. This gives you access to thepilot.com and its electronic replica edition.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

As a print subscriber , you also receive unlimited digital access. You can do that here. For any problems, call our customer service number at 910-693-2487 or 693-2488.

Free access for current print subscribers
Get Started

Home Delivery

Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday with home delivery. Your home delivery subscription also includes unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days