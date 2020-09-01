My kids have been in school for almost two weeks. We’ve chosen the hybrid model: They go in-person two days per week and attend online three days per week.
I have been impressed with the talent, expertise, creativity and professionalism of every Moore County School staff member we have encountered. Drop-offs and pick-ups include health screenings by staff who are happy to see the kids and careful to follow protocol.
Subjects are taught over various mediums with rigor and engagement. Healthy lunches are brought to each classroom on in-school days. The schools are cleaned and sanitized regularly.
Although they weren’t given much time to prepare for such unusual circumstances, these individuals have created a learning environment that is not only safe and effective, but inspiring.
My daughter rode her bike around the neighborhood today plotting points on a map — as she was taught yesterday in math class. I hope we all support the efforts of these teachers, staff and administrators and recognize the incredible work they are doing for Moore County kids.
Kristen Anderson
Aberdeen
