As a retired high school teacher, the Board of Education election is on my radar. The current educators have experienced a great deal, especially recently. After over a decade of dismal state funding for supplies, salaries, staffing and benefits, the pandemic brought virtual teaching, student disengagement and learning loss, hostility from community members and difficulty filling teaching positions.
Our schools need a supportive environment to move forward.
A classroom is an ecosystem, which benefits from trusting relationships among the students and teacher. Also, a school is its own ecosystem, with students, staff and leadership needing trusting, supportive relationships to thrive. The school system itself is such an ecosystem.
The Board of Education set the tone for the whole operation. However, in recent years, it seems there is more animosity toward the schools than constructive support by some in the community and some board members. The need to overcome the difficult circumstances the schools find themselves in are made worse by the piling on of criticism. Constructive, caring leadership is called for.
We have some candidates who can provide such leadership: Pam, Robin and Rollie. Pam Thompson has been a leader in health care systems and has served the BOE faithfully for a decade. She is the current chair.
Robin Calcutt knows what effective schools require, as an award-winning teacher and principal and currently as a professor of education.
Rollie Sampson has served all of the schools as the military liaison, and she has counseled students displaced by parents’ service. She would come in with valuable insight about our schools.
We are fortunate to have these fine community members willing to run and to serve.
Jane Barnett
Robbins
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.