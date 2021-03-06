There has been quite a bit of chatter about public education as of late. It is necessary to have real conversations about the well-being of our kids and the very future of our world.
So often, again and again, our teachers, administrators and school staff are disregarded or dismissed by the politics of the day’s “hot topic.” Look no further than the NC General Assembly wanting to reopen schools via legislation — something Moore County Schools has already done — without entertaining a serious conversation about, say, immediate vaccinations for school employees, or raising their wages and offering hazard pay, or letting them unionize to negotiate for workplace protections.
And this isn’t a partisan issue. Just as our Republican-led General Assembly is facing heat for its decision, so too, for example, has Lori Lightfoot, the Democratic mayor of Chicago, for ordering city schools to open while disparaging the Chicago Teachers Union.
Don’t get me wrong: student-centered learning is important, but who will do the teaching without the teachers? Who will make administrative decisions with the administration? Who will drive the buses, prepare meals, clean the facilities, change the light bulbs, assist teachers and so on without the support staff?
As a teacher myself, I acknowledge that the student is the reason we teach or coach or serve a meal with a smile. At some point, however, we have to defend our school staff as the folks who make education the special thing it is. So, thank you to those who, either happily or with trepidation, continue to serve our school children. Hopefully we can reflect on this pandemic and remake our education system into a better place for everyone.
Alex Patti
Southern Pines
