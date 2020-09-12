The Moore County Schools are open and operating safely both in-class and online. Our teachers and all other staff are committed to protecting our students while providing them with a strong educational program. The Board of Education is grateful for the dedication of all our employees who are making this happen.
As the Board and MCS Senior Staff deliberated the possibility of reopening schools, one major consideration was workforce preservation. In July, the district conducted an employee survey, and almost one in five of our certified staff indicated lack of child care as a barrier to returning to work. The ability to reopen our schools was entirely dependent on the return of as many staff as possible to our schools.
To that end, MCS allowed staff the option of taking their children to school campuses on their remote learning days. Children of employees attend in-person instruction as part of either Group A or Group B, and go to school campuses for their three remote learning days where they are provided the opportunity to individually complete their online work or lesson packets.
Those children are not being provided with extra days of instruction as some people have asserted. Without this option, it is unlikely we would have been able to reopen schools on the scale that we were able.
It is the intention of MCS to continue to offer this service to our employee families as a way to take one more burden off the folks who are so patiently serving others.
I hope you will join with me in thanking these tireless workers and applaud them for stepping up to make a difference. Let us join together and continue to provide the support and concern needed by all.
Libby Carter, Chair, Moore County Board of Education
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(2) comments
I mentor a Southern Middle 8th grader. Three days a week he’s on his own, no parent in his life. He advises the online “work” is easy and told me he does not feel as if he is learning. He told me about Social Studies in which the topic is “social geography”. He does not comprehend it. I do. It is indoctrination. It is intended to teach kids that our nation is devoid of “social justice”. Or, put another way, a perpetrator of “social injustice”. Online learning perpetuates indoctrination in the name of “safety”. Open our schools!
Wow, I suspected as much. Some government schools are trying to prevent parents from seeing what goes on in virtual classes. What a disaster for children trapped in government schools.
