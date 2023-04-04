We all remember the hours of public comments at the Moore County Board of Education meetings last year — freedom of speech rallies — complete with demonstrations, signs and organized speakers. And the importance of an individual’s right to participate in government above all else. And yet, here we are.
The Board of Education has recently established 10 new committees, each with its separate schedules.
Attending will be near impossible, even for the most engaged citizens. And keep in mind that the committee meetings are neither live-streamed nor recorded.
And this also goes for the Board of Commissioners. That board is following the same playbook, with its already 25 standing boards and committees, and its recent addition of eight new task forces. No live-streaming. No recording.
Whether you are allowed to speak is up to the commissioner hosting the task force meeting. At the recent Veterans Task Force meeting, audience attendees were denied the right to speak.
If you work, or attend school, or have children to care for, you cannot attend a daytime meeting on a weekday. So why not record, why not live-stream, why not make your deliberations so transparent that truly anyone can be part of the decision-making process?
Both the school board and the commissioners are slowly closing the door on community participation. This includes the BOE discussion on going to fewer meetings a year.
Recording and live-streaming should be a top priority for both the commissioners and BOE, and it should be on an expedited timeline. We should have recordings in place within 30 days, and live streaming in place within another 30 days.
We have the technology, the devices, the websites and the archives. Show your work.
Linda Vandercook
Whispering Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
