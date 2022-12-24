In reference to the Dec. 7 meeting of the Moore County school board, I was struck by the reporting that Mr. Levy, the new chairman, proposed a policy that would “prohibit school staff from addressing students by a preferred name or pronoun other than what is indicated in school records.”
Mr. Levy, please don’t. My now-adult son was named after his father, and because I didn’t care for the various nicknames that were often given to “Juniors,” I insisted he would be called T.J. He was T.J. when he came home from the hospital that balmy Easter Sunday in April 1973 and is still T.J. today at nearly 50.
Imagine my surprise when he came home from his first day of kindergarten in tears, telling me he didn’t want to go back to school. Why? Because his teacher called him Thomas, and when he didn’t reply because he didn’t realize she was talking to him, he got in trouble and decided she didn’t like his “real” name.
Of course, my phone call and trip to the school straightened it out, but it took a long time for him to trust any teacher at the beginning of each new school year.
Will your new policy mean every Thomas is no longer Tom, every Steven no longer Steve, every Katherine no longer Kathy? What is the purpose of this policy except for one more task assigned to already overworked and overburdened teachers?
I just don’t understand how the name that any given student goes by is anything the school board should be concerned about, especially when there are other significant issues that face public education these days. Some things are best left within the family dynamic to deal with and the school board should perhaps just “butt out.”
Mary Lou Bernett
Southern Pines
