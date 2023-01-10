In her letter to The Pilot on Jan. 1, Ms. Vandercook decries the introduction of party affiliation in school board elections. I would offer a different view. I think the identification of a school board candidate’s party alignment provides a valuable service for citizens.
Most of us do not have the time to research issues such as the latest thinking in curriculum development, or the balancing of requirements such as teacher compensation versus investment in facilities, important as these matters are. We are simply too busy doing our jobs, raising our children and attending to the needs of everyday living.
We do, however, have a very real and legitimate interest in the worldviews of our elected officials, as these worldviews have significant implications for the decisions they will make which affect us.
And it is here where the parties can provide clarification. Although generalizations carry risks, we employ them because they are useful, and we can generally say we have one party which leans toward individual responsibility, decentralization of authority, and an acceptance of a role for faith in public life. We have another which leans toward collective responsibility, centralization of authority and a minimization of the role of faith in public life. These tendencies are attested to by the parties’ respective records in forming public policy.
It is not my purpose to make an argument for either of these views; simply, the contrast does exist, and it would be useful for a citizen, regardless of worldview, to know the alignment of a particular candidate before casting a vote.
Ken Wright
Whispering Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.