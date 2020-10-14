Nobody asked for my two cents, but as the election gets closer I wanted to say a word or two about Chairwoman Libby Carter and her remarkable colleagues on the Board of Education.
They have passed a bond issue with support of nearly 80 percent, built three beautiful schools, tackled the incredibly tough business of student reassignment, coped with COVID-19, and worked with the staff and teachers to continue the academic progress of which we are all so proud. They’ve done a heroic job, and they all deserve to be re-elected.
While I’m hesitant to single anyone out of this wonderful group, I feel I’d be missing something if I didn’t take just a moment to commend to the voters Helena Wallin-Miller. I have worked with Helena for about five years and have found her to be as fine a public servant as I’ve ever encountered. She is brilliant, she is passionate, and she is totally committed to the education of our children and the building of our community. I would vote for Helena for any office, at any time — and I know I would be backing a woman of talent and vision.
I hope the public will vote for all the incumbent members of the board, and especially Helena Wallin-Miller.
John Dempsey, president
Sandhills Community College
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
What is "heroic" about denying children access to classrooms full time while voting to keep schools open only for limited days through January? That's negligence. That's a blatant willingness to expose kids to depression and worse, suicidal feelings. Vote them all out.
