There must be a better solution to Moore County Schools boundary lines for middle school students. My neighbors have three children at Southern Pines Elementary and recently received a letter from MCS informing them that their oldest has been assigned to Crain’s Creek Middle School next year.
Most of the students in her class will be attending Southern Middle, which is just 3 miles from my neighborhood, while Crain’s Creek is 12.9 miles away.
According to data published on MCS’s website, there are 695 students at Southern Middle this year, and only 420 at Crain’s Creek, so I see why district leadership wants to redistribute Moore County middle-schoolers. However, with the ever-present busing issues in our county, is sending students to a school 13 miles away when their nearest is 10 miles closer really the answer, especially when there are only five bus drivers assigned to Crain’s Creek (per the MCS website)?
Unless my neighbors receive a variance to Southern Middle, Moore County Schools will lose another bright young student to homeschooling, where 11 percent of our K-12 students currently get their education, according to MyFutureNC.org.
W. Tori Williams
Southern Pines
