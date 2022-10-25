As I near the end of my 12 years on the Moore County Board of Education, I thank those of you for the support you have given me and our students. Your support has made a significant difference in the accomplishments of our students.
The only true measure of how well our students have done is to measure their accomplishments after they have completed their education and graduate. From 2010 to 2020 our graduation rate increased from 80.2 percent to 93.5, with our African American students increasing their graduation rate by 31.4 percent, our Hispanic students by 49.8 percent, our economically disadvantaged students by 25.2 percent and English learners by 44.1 percent.
Moore County Schools ranked No. 12 out of 115 public school districts for 2020 graduation rates and was ranked No. 11 out of the 42 districts graduating 700 or more students. Our Career and Technical Education program is one of the top programs in the state, exceeding all eight state goals for the program. Please do not underestimate the critical role each of you have played in helping our students achieve these accomplishments.
It is critical you vote for Pam Thompson, Robin Calcutt and Rollie Sampson for the Board of Education. If any one of their opponents win, then those who are more interested in money and parental rights than they are in our students will have control of the board and our students will suffer.
Ed Dennison
Pinehurst
