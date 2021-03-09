Hurrah to Dr. John Dempsey for trumpeting about the elephant in the living room: the wonderful library at Sandhills Community College.
While the Pinehurst leadership dithers about what sort of “library” a parsimonious budget and restricted enthusiasm might support in the village’s center, just down Airport Road is a wonderful resource, free and wide open to anyone willing to make a 10-minute drive.
Dr. Dempsey did not mention that the library has an excellent and separate library for toddlers and elementary school children; my wife and I often take our 5-year-old grandson to browse new books there, and we always return with an armload for him and his sister.
Finally, let me point out that the library has a group of library staff who are unfailingly friendly and polite, and who can almost instantly know what you are looking for and direct you effectively.
If you are even slightly tech-savvy, you can use the library’s online database to see if a copy of any book you might want is in the local collection and reserve it for pickup; if not at Sandhills, the copy might be at any of the other community colleges in the system and those wonderful library ladies will get it for you.
You can have all this with neither an annual fee (as you would pay in Southern Pines) or a village tax increase (expected with any new library project here). Only the brain-dead would pass up Dr. Dempsey’s invitation.
Russell McAllister
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
