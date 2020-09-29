This past week, I unfortunately had to be rushed to our local hospital. I write this not to speak about me, or my condition, but rather to thank the special and talented staff at the hospital and The Reid Heart Center who took such good care of me, and who are tirelessly working on the front lines at our medical center.
I watched in awe during my three-day stay as the doctors, surgeons, nurses and technicians who attended to me, all wearing face coverings, as well as other PPE, with smiles on their faces and kindness in their hearts.
When I left the hospital, my wife took me to the pharmacy to pick up medicine prescribed by my cardiologist. Again, I took notice of the pharmacist and pharmacy staff wearing masks as they busily went about their business of taking care of individuals such as myself. A day later I had to make a stop at the grocery store and witnessed every single member of the grocery store staff working with face coverings.
Afterward, the question I began to ask myself was, if all these folks can serve us and work on our behalf every day, how is it that we still have some among us who refuse to wear face coverings? Is it not enough to understand the numbers?
And the science shows that wearing a face covering, maintaining safe physical distancing and proper hand washing can greatly reduce the spread of the virus.
“Courage” is a word that is seldom used to describe our doctors, nurses, pharmacy staff members, grocery store workers and many others that continue to serve on the front line of the pandemic on our behalf every day.
Neil Desmond
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
