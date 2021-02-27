I would like to compliment the Cumberland County Department Of Health Services for its outstanding execution of getting COVID vaccination shots into the arms of people now qualified. Very organized, friendly and efficient. This was at the Ramsey Street location.
Being a Moore County resident, I had to drive the requisite 20-plus miles to get my first shot and will return in three weeks to get my second. Why aren’t vaccine shots readily available for qualified adults in Moore County? I pre-registered three weeks ago and still have not gotten an appointment, hence the drive to get one in Cumberland County. Why the shortage in Moore County?
Peter Pahk
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
