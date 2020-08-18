I want to take this opportunity to thank all the health care workers who helped my family get through the loss of my 95-year-old mother.
FirstHealth Hospice took great care of my mother the last six months of her life. A nurse came to visit her twice a week and was on call 24-7; a social worker offered us respite care, which we badly needed. Every need was met, from the hospital bed at my home, oxygen, etc. A pastor came by to offer prayers and console us. When the time came, they moved her to the hospice house, where she passed.
Thank goodness we have such caring and compassionate people in that health care field, and our community is truly blessed to have such a nice facility as a hospice house. Thanks again for everything done to make our loss easier.
L.W. Moubry
Pinehurst
