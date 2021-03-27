It is illegal to run a stop sign. The government has taken away our “freedom” to do so — for good reason. The government probably wouldn’t have written that law if the risk of harm accrued only to the individual breaking the law.
When one’s “freedom” potentially impacts the lives of others, the government needs to protect the “freedoms” of the public to traverse the intersection without risk of being hit by an oncoming vehicle.
Likewise, until the science dictates otherwise, the “freedom” to not wear a mask during this pandemic must be curtailed in order to protect the “freedoms” of all of us to breathe healthier air in our collective efforts to reduce sickness and death. Saving lives matters.
David Klauder
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
There is a big difference here. Traffic laws do save lives. Masks are proven useless, time and again. “New Study Shows Mask Mandates Had Zero Effect in Florida or Nationwide, But the Lie Continues” Scott Morefield | Dec 21, 2020 12:01 AM
