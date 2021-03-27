Southern Pines, NC (28387)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.