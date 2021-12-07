Another builder wants to put 276 apartments on a narrow strip of land that borders our neighborhood.
From Broad Street down West Vermont to Hale Street stretching toward Pinehurst and ending on Sandavis, we are a community with diverse ways of living. Mostly, we are a neighborhood of single-family homes that are occupied by owners of these homes. We have some new homes that military families live in, small one-story apartments and some public housing apartments. We have condos and townhouses that are largely occupied and owned by senior citizens.
Children are safe and welcome here as well as all the others who live here in peace. That will change if, once again, developers are allowed to build another apartment complex on our fragile wetlands. That added population will simply overwhelm us.
Come support our effort to appeal to our leaders on Dec. 14 at the Southern Pines Town Council meeting to reject this project in favor of one that would complement our neighborhood.
Linda Braswell
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
