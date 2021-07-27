I am a retiree living in Pinehurst. We all like to save money, right? Well, think about this:
How much is it going to cost the world’s nations to rebuild the infrastructure in Germany damaged by the floods that have occurred there?
How much is it going to cost the U.S. and Florida to inspect, reinforce and/ or rebuild oceanside buildings in Surfside, Florida?
How much is it going to cost the western U.S. and Canada to train and transport firefighters and homeowners, and purchase firefighting equipment and supplies?
How much is it going to cost taxpayers to support FEMA to continue to rebuild homes along the coasts because of hurricane destruction?
How much is it going to cost the world to drill more and deeper wells in the search of clean water?
How much is it going to cost the poorer nations to feed themselves because the land no longer supports agriculture?
How much is it going to cost to relocate people when their means of support is eliminated because of the increasing temperature’s impact on agriculture?
The cost of dealing with climate change is a lot cheaper than throwing money at the problems. We are merely treating the symptoms and not the root cause. Get it together.
I demand that the U.S. government be world leaders in stabilizing the Earth’s temperature and habitats.
Call, write, email your government representatives now.
Susan Hulbert
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.