I just returned from the Food Lion in Carthage, where about half the people in the store had masks. I feel I should be able to go to the grocery store and not put my health or my family’s health in danger, not to mention the store employees.
Many people who have the virus don’t even know they have it and could be infecting others. Additionally, these maskless ones probably only listen to our “dear leader” (or some soldier educating us on the Constitution) and feel they don’t have to wear one because we live in a “free country.”
Yes, we are free, but save me from the stupid. It also wouldn’t surprise me that they are disregarding the mandate regarding mass gatherings.
And where is our health director? Law enforcement says they are not going to address the governor’s mask mandate and he remains silent. In his message on the Health Department website, it states that it’s his responsibility to protect and promote health. Really?
I will be one of the 60 percent who get the vaccine as soon as it’s available to save me from the 40 percent who will not get it and probably do not wear a mask. Fine, let’s thin the herd.
Rich Tompkins
Carthage
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
