State Sen. Tom McInnis is listed as a sponsor of the newly introduced NC Senate Bill 667. This bill basically takes control of short-term rentals (STRs) away from the cities and towns and gives control to the NC General Assembly. In part, it says that towns cannot restrict new STRs from coming online in single family residential neighborhoods.
I am appalled by this on so many levels. The legislature exerts too much authority over municipalities already. And to attempt to take over control of STRs is just one more example of this.
A multitude of towns have spent many months trying to create ordinances that best reflect what is appropriate for their individual towns. And in Pinehurst, our Village Council is to be commended for enacting an ordinance that basically says “no more STRs in single family neighborhoods.”
They did this because they were told by Pinehurst residents time and again at Village Council meetings that people did not want short-term rentals impacting their way of life in their neighborhoods. Our council took into account the sentiments of the residents over the business interests of the (mostly) out-of-town STR owners. They crafted a balanced ordinance that allowed existing STRs to remain but stopped their future proliferation.
This is an issue that should be controlled locally and not by the state legislature.
Carol Coates
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
