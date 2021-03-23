As the Village Council ponders the notion of Pinehurst becoming a sanctuary city, I hope it considers the impact it will have on traffic and parking as thousands of logical, reasonable and rational thinkers gather to experience a village where liberty and personal freedom are held in high regard and the wearing of a mask is a personal choice.
Patrick Henry is nodding his approval.
Deb Wimberly
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
If the restaurants and shops in Pinehurst want to open their businesses to those who refuse to wear a mask I think it is their right but also their obligation to mask wearers to let us know the selfish and entitled are more important to us than the others.
Perhaps just hang a red hat at the doorway so we know what you think of mask wearers.
So you advocate the right to infect someone with a potentially fatal disease if you so choose. The "freedom" to kill someone. I don't think Patrick Henry will be nodding at that.
