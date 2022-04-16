After reading your article titled “Lawsuit .... Draws Fines” I was struck by two thoughts.
First, Pratte and Moore were used as pawns in a political statement. No doubt they were led to believe there would be no ramifications to signing the document as they did. They should be embarrassed at their own lack of thought when signing a legal document. Their lawyer should also be embarrassed in leading them astray.
Second, shame on them all and the people who were behind the lawsuit for using the court to promote an agenda that seems to have very little to do with the actual sale of the property. It would seem that their only goal was to screw up the school board’s legitimate decision to sell the property. None of the plaintiffs nor their supporters had any designs on the property other than stirring the pot.
I don’t have a dog in the fight other than a wish for fair play. To that end, the fines are justified. Perhaps if losers in court had to pay more often there would be fewer frivolous and malicious lawsuits filed.
Ed Peele, Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
