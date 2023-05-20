A Pilot opinion columnist recently asserted that having a gun in the home creates more danger than it prevents.
For several thousand years, the fate of those who were unarmed at the hands of those who were armed has generally not turned out well.
Updated: May 20, 2023 @ 8:38 pm
Worldwide today, people demonstrate the same human traits of all the civilizations that have preceded us: intolerance, tribalism, hatred and lawlessness. It’s everywhere and increasing. Yes, now even here in the enlightened United States. Do you expect that to change? Do you think the people in charge want it to?
We Americans have a unique constitutional right to defend ourselves from those who would do us harm. Thomas Jefferson in 1787 wrote: “I prefer dangerous freedom over peaceful slavery.”
We are one of the last groups in the world to retain that privilege. Weapons have not, as the author would like you to believe, created more danger than they’ve eliminated. They have instead kept us free and safe from those who strive to impose and coerce their will on us at any cost.
Ralph Newman
Pinehurst
(1) comment
Safety? I'm not sure how having one of the highest rates of gun death per capita in the world equates to citizens being safer in the USA.
Once again quoting one of the founder's out of context will not help us with the public health crisis we face related to gun deaths in 2023.
