“We need to start expelling and incarcerating students...or the Board will start running the Police Dept directly and ensure they are incarcerated.” These quotes from Board of Education Vice Chairman David Hensley are completely inappropriate, divisive and plain ridiculous. I was shocked and saddened to read these texts and can’t believe a civic leader could be so naive and cavalier.
Hensley thinks the board can be the judge, jury and executioner. Is the board going to handle the criminal investigation? Prepare a criminal complaint for the district attorney? Testify in court as an expert witness? The bluster and bravado of his statements are shameful and he should be censured by the board.
I recommend the county Board of Commissioners place the Moore County Schools police under the sheriff as a separate division. Chief Hardy can be a division commander under Sheriff Fields and continue running the schools policing team. This action would ensure Hensley and the school board would stay out of the critical role of protecting our schools.
Thomas Little
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
