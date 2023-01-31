As some may have noticed, the town of Southern Pines removed three old-growth trees lining the sidewalk of New Hampshire between Broad Street and Bennett Street. This move is unrelated to new construction, and the trees were not adjacent to any utility lines.
The only explanation I could gather was that the large older trees, with their canopies that have grown over decades (perhaps centuries), produced some occasional unwanted debris that fell on cars or the sidewalk.
Though they will soon be replaced by small saplings, it seems like a careless action and trivial inconvenience for which to kill such an old thing. And the street now looks more barren as a result.
While we sometimes have to make similar sacrifices for growth, to wantonly remove old trees on an already developed historic thoroughfare makes no sense. To preserve this place we should do our best to live among nature, not the other way around.
Ross Brendel
Southern Pines
