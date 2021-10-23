My support for Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson gets stronger every day. His recent news conference has been ignored by the corporate media.
If you have questions about his allegiance to all public school students in North Carolina, please take 11 minutes to watch it. Robinson is being threatened by activists who want to get rid of a conservative African American.
If you are honest with yourself, it will be difficult to disagree with his strong and confident views of what belongs in our schools. Everyone I know is appalled at sexual content allowed in school curriculum and libraries.
Parents and teachers want to return to teaching reading, writing and math and leave the sexual content out until our school children are grown and able to make smart choices for their personal lives.
Cynthia Downs
West End
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.