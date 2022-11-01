We are writing concerning the Board of Education elections. We are also writing to, what we hope, is a majority of county residents who have not gone down the rabbit hole of conspiracy theories involving everything from election fraud to book banning to denying the pernicious effects of racism or the validity of scientific inquiry.
Fortunately, while there are candidates who encapsulate all of these worst aspects of our political dialogue, we actually have three other candidates who are rising above this degradation of political discourse. They simply want to serve our community by making rational decisions uninfluenced by political demagoguery.
We have known Robin Calcutt through her many years as an educator and community leader. We have also spoken with current School Board Chair Pam Thompson and with past Moore County Schools military liaison Rollie Sampson. All three will be the best new additions to the Moore County Board of Education. They are well informed, down-to-earth people with backgrounds in education who are the kind of rational public servants we need more of in our county, state and nation.
During our careers in public service and education, we have worked with many elected officials and policy makers. The best ones are those who will be guided by facts and not ideology. They recognize that the world is a complex place with few simple solutions and that it is inhabited by people from varied backgrounds and experiences. They themselves will not lie to achieve their goals, but you can always rely on their integrity and inherent decency.
Robin, Pam and Rollie meet these standards and will receive our votes on Election Day. We hope that you will join us in supporting them so that they can make our schools even better than they are now.
Kyle and Mary Sonnenberg
Southern Pines
