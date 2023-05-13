April 19 marked the 80th anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising, the brave fight of 1,000 Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto against their Nazi oppressors. The fight lasted about a month, after which 300,000 Jews were marched to the Treblinka Death Camp and murdered.
America is now witnessing a rise in anti-Semitism as well as an intense hatred of non-white and LGBTI people by white supremacists and Neo-Nazis. This is extremely dangerous in light of all the violence we are seeing throughout the country.
I lost relatives in the Holocaust and had relatives who survived who had a number tattooed on their forearms as a reminder of the horrors they suffered in the concentration camps. The German rise of Nazism at first was slow and surreptitious. The politics and economy of the time were ripe for finding a scapegoat to blame for Germany’s woes.
The Jews were the perfect scapegoat. We wonder how anyone could hate so much that they could watch their neighbors being beaten, shot or dragged off to their death. And, just as in Germany, when a person is indoctrinated with hate of people different from them, it is happening right here.
We have had acts of anti-Semitism as well as protests against LGBTIs. Hate-infected, vindictive neighbors are right here in Moore County.
My neighbor has called me an obscenity-laced “tree-hugging liberal” and threatened me. He constantly harasses me. Is it because of my politics or because I’m Jewish? I don’t know, but I do know that once hatred raises its ugly head, people suffer and die for no reason of their own.
I say, let’s stop it now. I repeat the words of the survivors of the Holocaust: “Never Again!”
Naomi Johnson
Carthage
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
