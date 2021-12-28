The Pine Crest Inn recently had the pleasure of hosting 80 students from Pinehurst Elementary School for cookies and cocoa on Dec. 15. The children were greeted by Santa Claus and one of his elves.
The children were asked to write a letter to Santa Claus and tell not what they wanted for Christmas but what good deeds they have performed — or promise to perform — in the coming year. Here are the top 10 responses:
* I will be good in helping my little sister get through kindergarten.
* I will help you if you are stuck on a roof with a rope.
* I will walk elderly people to their car.
* I did Meals on Wheels, which is for old people who don’t have food.
* I did an act of kindness by helping my friend who everyone was calling names and I told them to stop.
* I helped a homeless person when I was 3 years old.
* This year I will brighten up someone’s day by playing with someone new.
* I saved a squirrel from dying when he fell out of the tree. I made a nest.
* I will not talk in church.
* I want to give good to the world by giving to the poor. I want to but I need to find the poor people to give them food, water and shelter.
From the mouths of babes. In this complicated time period which we find ourselves, these letters were a reminder that goodness and kindness still exist.
Thank you children. You give hope to all of us.
Drew Gross, manager, Pine Crest Inn
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.