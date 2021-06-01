I just finished again watching “Trial at Nuremberg” and was struck by Maxmilian Schell’s closing argument. In it he says that if the German judges that convicted thousands of innocent people are guilty, then so are the English and American industrialists because they knew that the Third Reich was evil and sending Jews as well as others to a horrible death in concentration camps, yet they still did business with them and profited from their business alliances.
I found the observation to be extremely profound and absolutely true when applied to the thousands of American companies doing business with the Communist Chinese government today.
Doing this as they are — fully aware of the imprisonments, sterilization and murders of Weigers inside China — how is this any different from what the Nazis did to the Jewish people? How can any company justify helping the Communist Chinese government to fatten its coffers knowing this totalitarian government is evil, and like Nazi Germany wants to spread its power throughout the world?
The duplicity of these companies to make political and moral judgments in the United States while indirectly supporting genocide in China is hypocrisy at it worst. It is time to begin moving our manufacturing out of China; it is time to cut off access of the Chinese government to our educational institutions as well as our industrial complex.
We cannot continue to ignore the terrible truth that Communist China is led by evil people who have no issue with genocide, just like the Nazis.
Patrick McLaughlin
Aberdeen
