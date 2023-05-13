In the letter Duke Energy Progress just sent out, it attempts to justify an 18 percent rate increase during the worst economic climate of the past 40 years with six very weak arguments. Three of these deal with modernization, what a sound business does with its profits to lower internal costs, improve efficiency, and expand — no need to raise rates for this.
Another argument is the cost of closure of harmless coal ash basins, a very expensive “solution” to a non-existent problem. A fifth reason is “DEP’s COVID-19 Response,” which has become the catch-all excuse for poor business performance in recent years. Lastly, DEP has the audacity to claim as a reason “improvements to reliability through a balanced portfolio of storage, solar, and other generation projects to continue the clean energy transition.”
First, we have no “dirty” energy production today, unless one considers the massive negative environmental impact of solar cell, wind turbine and battery production and their remediation after use.
Second, (battery) storage and solar energy are the antithesis of reliable, clean energy.
Last, the Orwellian phrase “clean energy transition” sounds eerily like the German “Energiewende” from the 1990s that replaced reliable, efficient fossil fuel and nuclear power with solar and wind power, resulting in an energy catastrophe for that country.
A must read is Alex Epstein’s recent book, “Fossil Future: Why Global Human Flourishing Requires More Oil, Coal, and Natural Gas — Not Less.” I urge our state legislature to reject Duke’s rate request, repeal our state’s terrible renewable energy portfolio that forces Duke’s customers to pay for wildly expensive, highly unreliable solar and wind power and adopt an aggressive policy of fossil fuel exploration and transmission via pipelines to bring the most-renewable form of energy (fossil fuels) to our homes and businesses.
Kent Misegades
West End
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
