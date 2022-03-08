Why is it that we can see, and or not see, all the power lines, poles, transformers and other ”lines” draped over our roadways as acceptable or at least OK?
Think of Airport Road and all the lines crossing back and forth overhead between the main Traffic Circle and Sandhills Community College. Think of all the dead trees and power lines wedged in among the butchered living trees to make way for the dead ones. Think of those power lines and associated green boxes as “ugly.”
Then we build a solar farm along Airport Road east of N.C. 22 and hide it from view with a hedge. Why is that? Because the solar farm is ugly? I would challenge that thinking.
Let’s change our perception. Think of the solar farm as beautiful. It’s symmetrical, it’s artistic in its layout, it’s providing carbon dioxide-free energy to us.
We can apply the same shift in perception to wind farms too. Wind farms are a thing of beauty. White, clean, geometric beauty, providing us with energy that allows us to live our Western lifestyle. I love it.
Susan Hulbert, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
