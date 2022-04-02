As a lineman and an electrician with many master electrician friends, I have a good knowledge of the field.
As for Susan Hulbert and her opinion in the March 9 edition of The Pilot, she needs to check things out a lot more and not let politics get in the way.
First of all, power lines overhead are less expensive, which means lower power bills and less of your tax money. Power lines underground may be less visible and affected by the weather, but would be a lot more expensive, which means higher power bills.
Windmills are less effective and are dependent on the wind. My master electrician friend told me that the life expectancy of a windmill is about 10 years, but it would take 20 years to recoup the cost of building it.
Plus, what about the birds that would get killed by getting close to the blades, possibly destroying the windmill itself? Only the government has enough of our tax money to support the use of windmills, not private industry. And on top of it, we have to pay higher power bills.
As for solar panels, only the government has our tax money to support the use of solar panels too, not the private industry. In addition, once again we have to pay higher power bills. It takes hundreds of these and acres of land to install them. Unfortunately, the technology is not there yet to make this a feasible, cost effective source of electricity.
Lloyd Barnes, West End
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
