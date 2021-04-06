Dear Anti-Maskers: You have every right to not wear a mask where masks are not required. However, you do not have the right to refuse to wear a mask in my place of business, where masks are required (and probably will be even after the “mandate” is lifted).
Multiple signs on our door indicate that masks are required to enter. A table inside the door offers masks to those who have none.
If you want me to respect your right to not wear a mask elsewhere, then you need to respect my business’ policy that requires masks.
We’re happy to help you curbside, but please don’t come into my place of business without a mask and then pick a fight with me and my colleagues about the issue. That just makes you look like an immature jerk.
Patricia Blume
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
