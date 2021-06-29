As we prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July, I was appalled to read that a wealthy celebrity feels that Old Glory needs to be updated. She stated that America’s flag is “tattered, dated, and divisive.” She says it no longer represents all of us.
Her comments reminded me about a lesson many years ago in second grade. The teacher told us about Betsy Ross, our flag’s designer. She also taught us a song to reinforce the meaning behind its design.
The Refrain:
“So she took some Red for the blood they shed // Some White for purity,
Some Stars so bright from the sky o’erhead // Some Blue for loyalty,
And sewed them all together // For loyal hearts and true;
As hand in hand As One we stand // For the Red, White, and Blue.”
Our flag represents every American, regardless of race, color or creed. People who refuse to show loyalty and stand for our Pledge of Allegiance and national anthem should move to another country that better meets their beliefs.
Genette Stripling
Whispering Pines
