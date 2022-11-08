The article discussing mange-afflicted red foxes on the front page of The Pilot on Sunday, Oct. 30 tells us a particular story. The story is: Foxes are suffering and they need our help.
We do like to help — it is an admirable quality. However, this immediate impulse may be overshadowing a much more complex set of responses that better serves the situation. If you are interested in contributing to the well-being of wild critters, there are three easy things you can do:
Create a small nature preserve in your yard, and include plants native to the Sandhills;
Keep dogs leashed when visiting parks and nature preserves; and
Keep cats indoors.
Wildlife is part of an entire system. A sick fox is only one aspect of that. We might spend some time considering the spaces these animals now deal with as untended land that was once their home rapidly diminishes. Foxes need to roam and require a variety of healthy food sources we generally aren’t fond of, including voles and other rodents. Sick predators or large mammals are a wake-up call.
How many times do we need to be told that the Sandhills of North Carolina is one of the most unique biodiverse regions in the country before we take more steps to support this rich ecosystem?
As Moore County continues to develop, protecting wild places and wildlife corridors is key to mitigating illnesses in the wild creatures that live among and around us.
Greta Nintzel
Whispering Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
