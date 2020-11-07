I’m sure you have heard this before, but here it is again. This squawk is about the chickens in the trucks.
I’m sure you have seen them, the big truck full of cages piled up to the top of the back of the truck. Each cage has multiple chickens in it. The cages are piled on top of each other.
When it’s hot, the chickens have their beaks open like panting. They don’t move much, it’s too hot. Yes I know it’s probably a short drive, but do we know how long the ride is?
If you are driving close to the rear of the truck, or close beside and you have your window open, the smell is monstrous. Would you subject your dog to that smell? Well, chickens deserve the same consideration. According to studies, birds do smell and can smell fear, which is smarter than us.
Now when I eat chicken, I think of those trucks and lose my appetite. There should be a law to protect these creatures even if they are “just raised to eat.” At least they need more space, even if they are going to slaughter. While they are alive, they deserve “human” consideration.
Kristen Smith
Pinebluff
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
Hey Kristen.
I understand you don't like the chicken trucks. Ever follow one in the waft of odor coming from one? Ever been in an actual chicken house here in Moore County with over 20,000 chickens to smell the ammonia? I have and it will make your snot curdle and your clothes require immediate washing BEFORE you get in the house.
All that and I still love chicken - very tasty.
