I want to express my appreciation to Harry Bronkar for his recent article in The Pilot expressing his deep sadness with America’s recent obsession attacking Asians.
Mr. Bronkar, it seems to me, is giving expression to the longings in the hearts of many, perhaps most, of us not only for greater understanding, tolerance and acceptance of our brothers and sisters who differ from us racially, culturally and religiously, but also the deep pain many of us feel for the innocent victims of these attacks. After all, we have a shared humanity.
It hurts deeply when I witness or hear of Asians being beaten simply for being Asian, or African American. It does not make sense. It is not humane. It is not Christian.
As I grow older (I just turned 92), I yearn to come to know people of all types, shapes and colors, and from whatever part of the world. In retrospect, I regret so much that I lacked the opportunity or the inclination to know better my fellow humans, their hopes and dreams, not to see how different but very much alike we are. We are connected to one another by our aspirations, our hurts, our fears and our joys.
Oh, that we might come to appreciate and accept our differences. Please try.
Tom Williams
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.