In the Oct. 9 edition of The Pilot, a letter to the editor argued that we must all weigh the risks and benefits of any choice we make. However, the remainder of his column fell flat and was largely based on misinformation. Ironically, it fell into the very category of “fear mongering,” which he had so vehemently opposed for most of his writing.
The author seemed highly concerned about myocarditis and pericarditis (inflammation of the heart), due to the COVID-19 vaccine. He described this condition as a “life altering, permanent, and potentially fatal heart condition.” And while inflammation of the heart is concerning, we must have all the best data available to weigh our risks and benefits.
Our current best data can be found in the following: the Aug. 4, edition of The Journal of the American Medical Association in a research article titled “Myocarditis and Pericarditis After Vaccination for COVID-19;” and another publication titled “Risk of Myocarditis from COVID-19 Infection in People Under Age 20: A Population-Based Analysis.” It was written on July 27. These are both currently open source and available for public review online.
The authors of this research note that the inflammation of the heart occurring secondary to the COVID-19 vaccine is “self limited,” meaning generally not fatal or life altering.
Additionally, “Our results suggest that the risk of (heart inflammation) from COVID-19 infection itself exceeds the known risk from vaccination by a considerable margin…considering all the risks and benefits of COVID-19 vaccination or just myocarditis, vaccination appears to be the safer choice for 12-19-year-old males and females.”
Regardless, I encourage all readers with health questions to discuss them personally with a trusted physician or provider, and not weigh their risks based on occasionally misguided opinions in the letters to the editor.
Carlin Corsino
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.