Regarding the piece in the Sept. 6 issue of The Pilot titled “Republican Women Led the Way on Suffrage,” I would like to note that the Republican Party of the suffrage leadership “triumvirate” of Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Lucy Stone and others would not be welcome in today’s Republican Party.
These women were feminists, abolitionists, supporters of social reform and social justice. In today’s America, they would surely be marching for equality, economic equity, racial justice, access to affordable health care and reproductive rights for women.
So, while those brave women may have been called Republicans in 1869, they most assuredly would not be standing with the Republicans of 2020.
Lynn Hancock
Pinehurst
