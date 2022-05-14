Perhaps readers of The Pilot are old enough, like me, to remember the Republican Party of yore. They certainly have evolving, and conflicting, views on freedom.
It wasn’t that long ago that Republicans were irate that Dr. Seuss and Mr. Potato Head were being canceled. Now they’re banning books.
It wasn’t that long ago that Republicans were chanting “My body, my choice” when public health officials asked them to wear masks during a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic. Now Republicans are advocating for a national ban on abortion, limiting birth control to married couples, and banning condoms.
How do these positions align with “My body, my choice”? Republicans change their definition of freedom like they change their underwear. Just wait a day, and it will be different.
Erik Tracy
Aberdeen
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
"My Body, My Choice." Yes, the Republican mantra during Covid. They got so self righteous about the government asking them to wear a mask to keep others from getting the virus. Well, maybe they understand why the government shouldn't have any control over anyone's body, especially a woman's,, but I doubt it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.