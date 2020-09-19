Republican Outrage
Somehow I have always believed that honorable service to my country was necessary, patriotic and a source of pride.
Imagine my surprise to hear that my service made me a “sucker” and — had I been killed in action — I’d be “a loser.”
I am a lifelong Republican and a veteran, having served as a line officer in the United States Navy from 1962 through 1973. I take offense that such remarks could come from the president of this country.
How could a president think service to our country should make you subject to his ridicule? Shame on you, Mr. President, and shame on your ridiculous, phony bone spurs.
You’ve gone too far with these comments. I’ll gladly vote Democratic this time around and hope all veterans are as outraged as I am.
Mark Sales
Seven Lakes
Publisher's Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author.
